Netflix: las series y películas que abandonan la plataforma en febrero

Como cada semana Netflix renueva su catálogo de contenidos con nuevas películas, documentales y series, cada mes, varios títulos abandonan la plataforma.

El gigante del streaming tiene la biblioteca de contenidos más grande, sin embargo, esto no quiere decir que todos los que llegan lo hacen para quedarse indefinidamente.

En el mundo del cine —y de las nuevas plataformas de contenido por suscripción— existen millonarios contratos y licencias que establecen, entre otras cosas, límites geográficos de reproducción y fechas de caducidad.

Probablemente muchos recuerden títulos como Dr. House y Lie to Me, ambas series muy populares entre públicos de todas partes del planeta. No obstante, les llegó la fecha de caducidad y, sencillamente, desaparecieron de Netflix.

Los títulos que abandonan Netflix en febrero de 2021 en Latinoamérica

‘Superman Returns’‘Power Rangers Mystic Force’

‘Power Rangers: Megaforce’

‘Power Rangers Samurai’

‘Power Rangers Super Samurai’

‘Power Rangers Dino Thunder’

‘Power Rangers SPD’

‘Power Rangers Dino Charge’

‘Power Rangers Dino Super Charge’

‘Power Rangers Jungle Fury’

‘Power Rangers Ninja Storm’

‘Power Rangers Super Megaforce’

‘Power Rangers Wild Force’

‘Power Rangers Super Samurai: Stuck on Christmas’

‘Power Rangers RPM’

‘Power Rangers in Space’

‘Power Rangers Operation Overdrive’

‘Power Rangers Samurai: Clash of the Red Rangers’

‘Power Rangers Time Force’

‘Power Rangers Zeo’

‘Power Rangers Turbo’

‘Power Rangers Lost Galaxy’

‘Power Rangers: Megaforce: The Roboknight Before Christmas’

‘Power Rangers: Megaforce: Raising Spirits’

‘Power Rangers Lightspeed Rescue’

‘Power Rangers Samurai: Party Monsters’

‘Power Rangers Samurai: Christmas Together, Friends Forever’

‘Power Rangers Samurai: Trickster Treat’

‘V.R. Troopers’

‘Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation’

‘La última fiesta’

‘You’re Everything tom Me’

‘The Bye Bye Man’

‘Valentine’s Day’

‘Pablo Escobar: El patrón del mal’

‘Maroon’

‘99 Homes’‘All Hallows’ Eve’

‘National Parks Adventure’

‘Mortified Nation’

‘Emo the Musical’

‘Annabelle Hooper and the Ghost of Nantucket’

Leo and Tig

‘Total Drama’

‘5 Flights Up’

‘Big Bad Beetleborgs’

‘Heal’

‘Have you seen the listers?’

‘My Travel Buddy’

‘Among Family’

‘The Heartbreak Kid’

‘The Cave’

‘Children who chase lost voices’

‘The Core’

‘Cold War’

‘Escape from Alcatraz’

‘Footloose’

‘Gifted Hands: The Ben Carson Story’

‘The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo’

‘The Green Mile’

‘Grease’

‘Good Burger’

‘Joe’

‘Wolf Warrior’

‘The Sweetest Thing’

‘The Swan Princess and the Secret of the Castle’

‘The Substitute’

‘R2B: Return to Base’

‘Sleight’

‘Sao du’

‘The Saint’

‘Now you see me’

‘No good deed’

‘Music and Lyrics’

‘Diabolik Lovers’

‘Falsa identidad’

‘The Kindness Diaries’

‘Sin senos sí hay paraíso’

‘A most violent year’

‘Mississippi Grind’

‘The Mask’

‘Man of Steel’

‘Magic Mike XXL’

‘Love Story’

‘The Looming Storm’

‘Fireworks’

‘French Dirty’

‘OCTB’

‘Kidnap’

‘Tiensin Mystic’

‘The Mortified Guide’

‘Brave Miss World’