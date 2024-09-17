"Bebé Reno", "Shogun" y más: todos los ganadores de los premios Emmy

"Bebé Reno", "Shogun" y más: todos los ganadores de los premios EmmyESPECTÁCULOG24N
La 76° edición de los Premios Emmy tuvo lugar en el reconocido Teatro Peacock de Los Angeles.
El evento premió a los mejores proyectos de la televisión estadounidense del año pasado. El Oso, Shogun y Bebé Reno fueron los grandes ganadores de la noche.
DRAMA
Mejor actriz principal
Jennifer Aniston ('The Morning Show')
Carrie Coon ('La edad dorada')
Maya Erskine ('Mr. & Mrs. Smith')
Anna Sawai ('Shogun') - GANADORA
Imelda Staunton ('The Crown')
Reese Witherspoon ('The Morning Show')
Mejor actor principal
Idris Elba ('Secuestro en el aire')
Donald Glover ('Mr. & Mrs. Smith')
Walton Goggins ('Fallout')
Gary Oldman ('Slow Horses')
Hiroyuki Sanada ('Shogun') - GANADOR
Dominic West ('The Crown')
Mejor actriz de reparto
Christine Baranski ('La edad dorada')
Nicole Beharie ('The Morning Show')
Elizabeth Debicki ('The Crown') - GANADORA
Greta Lee ('The Morning Show')
Lesley Manville ('The Crown')
Karen Pitman ('The Morning Show')
Holland Taylor ('The Morning Show')
Los actores de "El oso" triunfaron en comedia.
Mejor actor de reparto
Tadanobu Asano ('Shogun')
Billy Crudup ('The Morning Show') - GANADOR
Mark Duplass ('The Morning Show')
Jon Hamm ('The Morning Show')
Takehiro Hira ('Shogun')
Jack Lowden ('Slow Horses')
Jonathan Pryce ('The Crown')
Mejor guion
Peter Morgan y Meriel Sheibani-Clare, 'Ritz' ('The Crown')
Geneva Robertson-Dworet y Graham Wagner, 'The End' ('Fallout')
Francesca Sloan y Donald Glover, 'First Date' ('Sr. & Sra. Smith')
Rachel Kondo y Justin Marks, 'Anjin' ('Shogun')
Rachel Kondo y Caillin Puente, 'Crimson Sky' ('Shogun')
Will Smith, 'Negotiating with Tigers' ('Slow Horses') - GANADOR
Mejor dirección
Stephen Daldry, 'Sleep, Dearie Sleep' ('The Crown')
Mimi Leder, 'The Overview Effect' ('The Morning Show')
Hiro Murai, 'First Date' ('Mr. & Mrs. Smith')
Frederick E.O. Toye, 'Crimson Sky', ('Shogun') - GANADOR
Saul Metzstein, 'Strange Games' ('Slow Horses')
Salli Richardson-Whitfield, 'Beat L.A.' ('Winning Time: La dinastía de los Lakers')
Mejor serie dramática
'The Crown'
'Fallout'
'La edad dorada'
'The Morning Show'
'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'
'Shogun' - GANADORA
'Slow Horses'
'El problema de los 3 cuerpos'
COMEDIA
Mejor actriz de reparto
Carol Burnett ('Palm Royale')
Liza Colón-Zayas ('The Bear') - GANADORA
Hannah Einbinder ('Hacks')
Janelle James ('Colegio Abbott')
Sheryl Lee Ralph ('Colegio Abbott')
Meryl Streep ('Solo asesinatos en el edificio')
Mejor actor de reparto
Lionel Boyce ('The Bear')
Paul W. Downs ('Hacks')
Ebon Moss-Bachrach ('The Bear') - GANADOR
Paul Rudd ('Solo asesinatos en el edificio')
Tyler James Williams ('Colegio Abbott')
Bowen Yang ('Saturday Night Live')
Mejor actriz principal
Quinta Brunson ('Colegio Abbott')
Ayo Edebiri ('The Bear')
Selena Gomez ('Solo asesinatos en el edificio')
Maya Rudolph ('Loot')
Jean Smart ('Hacks') - GANADORA
Kristen Wiig ('Palm Royale')
Mejor actor principal
Matt Berry ('Lo que hacemos en las sombras')
Larry David (Larry David)
Steve Martin ('Solo asesinatos en el edificio')
Martin Short ('Solo asesinatos en el edificio')
Jeremy Allen White ('The Bear') - GANADOR
D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai ('Reservation Dogs')
Mejor guion
Quinta Brunson, 'Career Day' ('Colegio Abbott')
Christopher Storer y Joanna Calo, 'Fishes' ('The Bear')
Meredith Scardino y Sam Means, 'Orlando' ('Girls5Eva')
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs y Jen Statsky, 'Bulletproof' ('Hacks') - GANADORES
Chris Kelly, Sarah, Schneider, 'Brooke Hosts A Night of Undeniable Good' ('The Other Two')
Jake Bender y Zach Dunn, 'Pride Parade' ('Lo que hacemos en las sombras')
Mejor dirección
Randall Einhorn, 'Party' ('Colegio Abbott')
Christopher Storer, 'Fishes' ('The Bear') - GANADOR
Ramy Youssef, 'Honeydew' ('The Bear')
Guy Ritchie, 'Refined Aggression' ('The Gentlemen')
Lucia Aniello, 'Bulletproof' ('Hacks')
Mary Lou Bell, 'I'm the Pappy' ('The Ms. Pat Show')
Mejor serie de comedia
'Colegio Abbott'
'The Bear'
'Larry David'
'Hacks' - GANADORA
'Only Murders in the Building'
'Palm Royale'
'Reservation Dogs'
'Lo que hacemos en las sombras'
MINISERIES Y PELÍCULAS PARA TELEVISIÓN
Mejor actriz de reparto
Dakota Fanning ('Ripley')
Lily Gladstone ('Under the Bridge')
Jessica Gunning ('Bebé reno') - GANADORA
Aja Naomi King ('Cocina con química')
Diane Lane ('Feud: Capote vs. The Swans')
Nava Mau ('Bebé reno')
Kali Reis (True Detective: Noche polar')
Mejor actor de reparto
Jonathan Bailey ('Compañeros de ruta')
Robert Downey Jr. ('El simpatizante')
Tom Goodman-Hill ('Bebé reno')
John Hawkes (True Detective: Noche polar')
Lamorne Morris ('Fargo') - GANADOR
Lewis Pullman ('Cocina con química')
Treat Williams ('Feud: Capote vs. The Swans')
Mejor actriz principal
Jodie Foster (True Detective: Noche polar') - GANADORA
Brie Larson ('Cocina con química')
Juno Temple ('Fargo')
Sofía Vergara ('Griselda')
Naomi Watts ('Feud: Capote vs. The Swans')
Mejor actor principal
Matt Bomer ('Compañeros de ruta')
Richard Gadd ('Bebé reno') - GANADOR
Jon Hamm ('Fargo')
Tom Hollander ('Feud: Capote vs. The Swans')
Andrew Scott ('Ripley')
Mejor guion
Richard Gadd, 'Bebé reno' - GANADOR
Charlie Brooker, 'Joan es horrible' ('Black Mirror')
Noah Hawley, 'The Tragedy of the Commons' ('Fargo')
Ron Nyswaner, 'You're are Wonderful' ('Compañeros de ruta')
Steven Zaillian ('Ripley')
Issa López ('True Detective: Noche polar')
Mejor dirección
Weronika Tofilska por Episode 4 ('Bebé reno')
Noah Hawley, 'The Tragedy of the Commons' ('Fargo')
Gus Van Sant, Piloto ('Feud: Capote vs. The Swans')
Millicent Shelton, 'Poirot' ('Cocina con química')
Steven Zaillian, 'Ripley' - GANADOR
Issa López, 'True Detective: Noche polar'
Mejor miniserie
'Bebé reno' - GANADORA
'Fargo'
'Cocina con química'
'Ripley'
'True Detective: Noche polar'
VARIEDADES
Mejor reality
'The Amazing Race'
'RuPaul's Drag Race'
'Top Chef'
'Traitors' - GANADOR
'The Voice'
Mejor talk show
'The Daily Show' - GANADOR
'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
'Late Night with Seth Meyers'
'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'
Mejor guion de especial de variedades
Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & The Pool
96th Annual Academy Awards
Alex Edelman: Just for us - GANADOR
Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees
Mejor programa de variedades con guion
'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' - GANADOR
'Saturday Night Live'