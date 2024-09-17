"Bebé Reno", "Shogun" y más: todos los ganadores de los premios Emmy

La 76° edición de los Premios Emmy tuvo lugar en el reconocido Teatro Peacock de Los Angeles.

El evento premió a los mejores proyectos de la televisión estadounidense del año pasado. El Oso, Shogun y Bebé Reno fueron los grandes ganadores de la noche.

DRAMA

Mejor actriz principal

Jennifer Aniston ('The Morning Show')

Carrie Coon ('La edad dorada')

Maya Erskine ('Mr. & Mrs. Smith')

Anna Sawai ('Shogun') - GANADORA

Imelda Staunton ('The Crown')

Reese Witherspoon ('The Morning Show')

Mejor actor principal



Idris Elba ('Secuestro en el aire')

Donald Glover ('Mr. & Mrs. Smith')

Walton Goggins ('Fallout')

Gary Oldman ('Slow Horses')

Hiroyuki Sanada ('Shogun') - GANADOR

Dominic West ('The Crown')

Mejor actriz de reparto

Christine Baranski ('La edad dorada')

Nicole Beharie ('The Morning Show')

Elizabeth Debicki ('The Crown') - GANADORA

Greta Lee ('The Morning Show')

Lesley Manville ('The Crown')

Karen Pitman ('The Morning Show')

Holland Taylor ('The Morning Show')

Los actores de "El oso" triunfaron en comedia.



Mejor actor de reparto

Tadanobu Asano ('Shogun')

Billy Crudup ('The Morning Show') - GANADOR

Mark Duplass ('The Morning Show')

Jon Hamm ('The Morning Show')

Takehiro Hira ('Shogun')

Jack Lowden ('Slow Horses')

Jonathan Pryce ('The Crown')

Mejor guion

Peter Morgan y Meriel Sheibani-Clare, 'Ritz' ('The Crown')

Geneva Robertson-Dworet y Graham Wagner, 'The End' ('Fallout')

Francesca Sloan y Donald Glover, 'First Date' ('Sr. & Sra. Smith')

Rachel Kondo y Justin Marks, 'Anjin' ('Shogun')

Rachel Kondo y Caillin Puente, 'Crimson Sky' ('Shogun')

Will Smith, 'Negotiating with Tigers' ('Slow Horses') - GANADOR

Mejor dirección

Stephen Daldry, 'Sleep, Dearie Sleep' ('The Crown')

Mimi Leder, 'The Overview Effect' ('The Morning Show')

Hiro Murai, 'First Date' ('Mr. & Mrs. Smith')

Frederick E.O. Toye, 'Crimson Sky', ('Shogun') - GANADOR

Saul Metzstein, 'Strange Games' ('Slow Horses')

Salli Richardson-Whitfield, 'Beat L.A.' ('Winning Time: La dinastía de los Lakers')

Mejor serie dramática

'The Crown'

'Fallout'

'La edad dorada'

'The Morning Show'

'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'

'Shogun' - GANADORA

'Slow Horses'

'El problema de los 3 cuerpos'

COMEDIA

Mejor actriz de reparto

Carol Burnett ('Palm Royale')

Liza Colón-Zayas ('The Bear') - GANADORA

Hannah Einbinder ('Hacks')

Janelle James ('Colegio Abbott')

Sheryl Lee Ralph ('Colegio Abbott')

Meryl Streep ('Solo asesinatos en el edificio')

Mejor actor de reparto

Lionel Boyce ('The Bear')

Paul W. Downs ('Hacks')

Ebon Moss-Bachrach ('The Bear') - GANADOR

Paul Rudd ('Solo asesinatos en el edificio')

Tyler James Williams ('Colegio Abbott')

Bowen Yang ('Saturday Night Live')

Mejor actriz principal



Quinta Brunson ('Colegio Abbott')

Ayo Edebiri ('The Bear')

Selena Gomez ('Solo asesinatos en el edificio')

Maya Rudolph ('Loot')

Jean Smart ('Hacks') - GANADORA

Kristen Wiig ('Palm Royale')

Mejor actor principal

Matt Berry ('Lo que hacemos en las sombras')

Larry David (Larry David)

Steve Martin ('Solo asesinatos en el edificio')

Martin Short ('Solo asesinatos en el edificio')

Jeremy Allen White ('The Bear') - GANADOR

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai ('Reservation Dogs')

Mejor guion

Quinta Brunson, 'Career Day' ('Colegio Abbott')

Christopher Storer y Joanna Calo, 'Fishes' ('The Bear')

Meredith Scardino y Sam Means, 'Orlando' ('Girls5Eva')

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs y Jen Statsky, 'Bulletproof' ('Hacks') - GANADORES

Chris Kelly, Sarah, Schneider, 'Brooke Hosts A Night of Undeniable Good' ('The Other Two')

Jake Bender y Zach Dunn, 'Pride Parade' ('Lo que hacemos en las sombras')

Mejor dirección

Randall Einhorn, 'Party' ('Colegio Abbott')

Christopher Storer, 'Fishes' ('The Bear') - GANADOR

Ramy Youssef, 'Honeydew' ('The Bear')

Guy Ritchie, 'Refined Aggression' ('The Gentlemen')

Lucia Aniello, 'Bulletproof' ('Hacks')

Mary Lou Bell, 'I'm the Pappy' ('The Ms. Pat Show')

Mejor serie de comedia

'Colegio Abbott'

'The Bear'

'Larry David'

'Hacks' - GANADORA

'Only Murders in the Building'

'Palm Royale'

'Reservation Dogs'

'Lo que hacemos en las sombras'

MINISERIES Y PELÍCULAS PARA TELEVISIÓN

Mejor actriz de reparto

Dakota Fanning ('Ripley')

Lily Gladstone ('Under the Bridge')

Jessica Gunning ('Bebé reno') - GANADORA

Aja Naomi King ('Cocina con química')

Diane Lane ('Feud: Capote vs. The Swans')

Nava Mau ('Bebé reno')

Kali Reis (True Detective: Noche polar')

Mejor actor de reparto

Jonathan Bailey ('Compañeros de ruta')

Robert Downey Jr. ('El simpatizante')

Tom Goodman-Hill ('Bebé reno')

John Hawkes (True Detective: Noche polar')

Lamorne Morris ('Fargo') - GANADOR

Lewis Pullman ('Cocina con química')

Treat Williams ('Feud: Capote vs. The Swans')

Mejor actriz principal

Jodie Foster (True Detective: Noche polar') - GANADORA

Brie Larson ('Cocina con química')

Juno Temple ('Fargo')

Sofía Vergara ('Griselda')

Naomi Watts ('Feud: Capote vs. The Swans')

Mejor actor principal

Matt Bomer ('Compañeros de ruta')

Richard Gadd ('Bebé reno') - GANADOR

Jon Hamm ('Fargo')

Tom Hollander ('Feud: Capote vs. The Swans')

Andrew Scott ('Ripley')

Mejor guion

Richard Gadd, 'Bebé reno' - GANADOR

Charlie Brooker, 'Joan es horrible' ('Black Mirror')

Noah Hawley, 'The Tragedy of the Commons' ('Fargo')

Ron Nyswaner, 'You're are Wonderful' ('Compañeros de ruta')

Steven Zaillian ('Ripley')

Issa López ('True Detective: Noche polar')

Mejor dirección

Weronika Tofilska por Episode 4 ('Bebé reno')

Noah Hawley, 'The Tragedy of the Commons' ('Fargo')

Gus Van Sant, Piloto ('Feud: Capote vs. The Swans')

Millicent Shelton, 'Poirot' ('Cocina con química')

Steven Zaillian, 'Ripley' - GANADOR

Issa López, 'True Detective: Noche polar'

Mejor miniserie

'Bebé reno' - GANADORA

'Fargo'

'Cocina con química'

'Ripley'

'True Detective: Noche polar'

VARIEDADES

Mejor reality

'The Amazing Race'

'RuPaul's Drag Race'

'Top Chef'

'Traitors' - GANADOR

'The Voice'

Mejor talk show

'The Daily Show' - GANADOR

'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

'Late Night with Seth Meyers'

'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

Mejor guion de especial de variedades

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & The Pool

96th Annual Academy Awards

Alex Edelman: Just for us - GANADOR

Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees

Mejor programa de variedades con guion

'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' - GANADOR

'Saturday Night Live'