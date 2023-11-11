Premios Grammy 2024: quiénes son los nominados

Este viernes se realizó el anuncio de las nominaciones para la 67ª edición anual de los Premios Grammy para el año 2024. Con SZA liderando la lista con nueve nominaciones, la diversidad y la calidad de la música del último año han sido reconocidas y celebradas.



La destacada artista SZA se destaca como la principal nominada, consolidando su impacto en la industria musical con nueve nominaciones en diversas categorías. Entre los nombres clave que la acompañan se encuentran Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Boygenius, Miley Cyrus, Jon Batiste, Victoria Monét y Billie Eilish. Todos ellos competirán en la prestigiosa categoría de “Grabación del Año”, lo que promete una competencia feroz y emocionante, además de muy marcada por la presencia femenina.

Premios Grammy 2024: ya se conoció la lista de nominados. Foto: Premios Grammy

La ceremonia de premiación está programada para el 4 de febrero de 2024, y Los Ángeles será el epicentro de la música y la celebración de los logros sobresalientes en la industria. La fecha señalada marcará un hito importante para los nominados y fanáticos por igual, ya que se honra y reconoce el talento que ha definido el panorama musical en los últimos doce meses.

LISTA DE NOMINADOS PARA EL PREMIO GRAMMY 2024

Grabación del año



“Worship,” Jon Batiste

“Not Strong Enough,” boygenius

“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie,” Billie Eilish

“On My Mama,” Victoria Monét

“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift

“Kill Bill,” SZA

Disco del año



“World Music Radio,” Jon Batiste

“The Record,” boygenius

“Endless Summer Vacation,” Miley Cyrus

“Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” Lana Del Rey

“The Age of Pleasure,” Janelle Monáe

“Guts,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Midnights,” Taylor Swift

“SOS,” SZA

Canción del año

“A&W” — Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

“Anti-Hero” — Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Butterfly” — Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

“Dance the Night” (From “Barbiethe Album”) — Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

“Flowers” — Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)

“Kill Bill” — Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)

“Vampire” — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Oliva Rodrigo)

“What Was I Made For?” [From the Motion Picture “Barbie”] — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)



Mejor Artista Nuevo

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Productor del año (no clásico)

Jack Antonoff

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

Compositor del año (no clásico)

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas

Justin Tranter

Mejor actuación solista pop

“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus

“Paint the Town Red,” Doja Cat

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie,” Billie Eilish

“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift

Mejor actuación dúo/grupo pop

“Thousand Miles,” Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile

“Candy Necklace,” Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste

“Never Felt So Alone,” Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish

“Karma,” Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice

“Ghost in the Machine,” SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers

Mejor grabación pop dance

“Baby Don’t Hurt Me,” David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray

“Miracle,” Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding

“Padam Padam,” Kylie Minogue

“One in a Million,” Bebe Rexha & David Guetta

“Rush,” Troye Sivan

Mejor disco de rock

“But Here We Are,” Foo Fighters

“Starcatcher,” Greta Van Fleet

“72 Seasons,” Metallica

“This Is Why,” Paramore

“In Times New Roman…,” Queens of the Stone Age

Mejor performance música alternativa

“Belinda Says,” Alvvays

“Body Paint,” Arctic Monkeys

“Cool About It,” boygenius

“A&W,” Lana Del Rey

“This Is Why,” Paramore

Mejor disco de música alternativa

“The Car,” Arctic Monkeys

“The Record,” boygenius

“Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” Lana Del Rey

“Cracker Island,” Gorillaz

“I Inside the Old Year Dying,” PJ Harvey

Mejor performance R&B

“Summer Too Hot,” Chris Brown

“Back to Love,” Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley

“ICU,” Coco Jones

“How Does It Make You Feel,” Victoria Monét

“Kill Bill,” SZA

Mejor disco R&B

“Girls Night Out,” Babyface

“What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe),” Coco Jones

“Special Occasion,” Emily King

“Jaguar II,” Victoria Monét

“Clear 2: Soft Life EP,” Summer Walker

Mejor performance rap melódico

“Sittin’ on Top of the World,” Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage

“Attention,” Doja Cat

“Spin Bout U,” Drake & 21 Savage

“All My Life,” Lil Durk featuring J. Cole

“Low,” SZA

Mejor disco de jazz alternativo

“Love in Exile,” Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily

“Quality Over Opinion,” Louis Cole

“SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree,” Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue

“Live at the Piano,” Cory Henry

“The Omnichord Real Book,” Meshell Ndegeocello

Mejor performance solista country

“In Your Love,” Tyler Childers

“Buried,” Brandy Clark

“Fast Car,” Luke Combs

“The Last Thing on My Mind,” Dolly Parton

“White Horse,” Chris Stapleton

Mejor disco country

“Rolling Up the Welcome Mat,” Kelsea Ballerini

“Brothers Osborne,” Brothers Osborne

“Zach Bryan,” Zach Bryan

“Rustin’ in the Rain,” Tyler Childers

“Bell Bottom Country,” Lainey Wilson

Mejor disco de pop latino

“La Cuarta Hoja,” Pablo Alborán

“Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1,” AleMor

“A Ciegas,” Paula Arenas

“La Neta,” Pedro Capó

“Don Juan,” Maluma

“X Mí (Vol. 1),” Gaby Moreno

Mejor disco de música urbana

“Saturno,” Rauw Alejandro

“Mañana Será Bonito,” Karol G

“Data,” Tainy

Mejor disco de música africana

“Amapiano,” Asake and Olamide

“City Boys,” Burna Boy

“Unavailable,” Davido featuring Musa Keys

“Rush,” Ayra Starr

“Water,” Tyla

Mejor disco de banda sonora

“Barbie,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, composers

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Ludwig Göransson, composer

“The Fabelmans,” John Williams, composer

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” John Williams, composer

“Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Göransson, composer

Mejor canción de película

“Barbie World” from “Barbie the Album,” Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. and Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua)

“Dance the Night” from “Barbie the Album,” Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie the Album,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Ryan Gosling)

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Music From and Inspired By,” Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty and Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Rihanna)

Fuente: La Nacion